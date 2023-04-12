The new Des Moines Food Truck Pilot Program will launch on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center, with a rotating variety of street food vendors each Tuesday.
Trucks will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The calendar of vendors can be found using the Street Food Finder app or the link below:
https://streetfoodfinder.com/desmoinesactivity
Menus can also be viewed online and orders placed for pick up.
Each week, a popular King County food truck will be featured!
Des Moines Activity Center is located at 2045 S 216th Street:
