SPONSORED:

Zoom Bella Trio will perform an adult comedy musical night this Thursday night, April 13, 2023 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Marina Mercantile in Des Moines.

Ready for a little raunchy 18+ humor and music? Get your tickets today for a fun evening this Thursday night! Purchase tickets here. Cost is only $15.00 to enjoy delightful and daring entertainment in the intimate yet expansive Marina Mercantile on Marine View Drive . You can expect lots of laughs and silly shocks accompanied by 60’s swing sounds performed by veterans of the Seattle music scene. Brighten your Thursday with a little food, drink and memorable entertainment. Don’t miss it!

Following up to the comedy, plan to return on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 7–8:35 p.m. for a Merc History Talk on the origins of the “Men in Black” featuring the highly-entertaining Steve Edmiston.

“Join us for an evening of story telling with local history buff Steve Edmiston. “ organizers said, “Steve will be taking us through the mysterious connection the PNW has to some of the most enduring characters in UFO history, The Men In Black.”

Call or email to save a seat.

No Cost but, donations are encouraged.

Call (206) 651-7526 or email staff at [email protected] to save your place!

About Marina Mercantile:

The newest delight in Des Moines WA, the Marina Mercantile features Food, wine, and gifts from around the northwest and the world.

Offerings include sandwiches and salads, meals to go. Craft beer and a wine bar and tapas menu with a PNW-Meets-Iberia focus.

Public and private events, from music to meetings. All in a rich characterful atmosphere with high ceilings and even higher spirits.

Marina Mercantile is located at 22341 Marine View Drive South: