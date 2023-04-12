EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

In partnership with Saltwater Animal Hospital, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Ribbon Cutting Celebration for their grand opening on Friday, April 22, 2023, from 1 – 2 p.m.

All are invited to come see Saltwater Animal Hospital’s space at 22014 7th Ave So. Suite 100, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

“We are thrilled to welcome this amazing business to our community,” said Annie McGrath, President/CEO at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. “Pets are such important members of the family and we’re lucky to have Saltwater here in Des Moines, providing the quality, compassionate care our furry friends deserve and supporting pet owners,” said Annie McGrath, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber.

Saltwater Animal Hospital located in Des Moines, WA, Saltwater Animal Hospital is a full-service animal hospital offering complete pet healthcare services.

“We are thrilled to bring a brand-new state of the art general practice small animal hospital to Des Moines, WA to serve patients and clients from Burien, Normandy Park, and Des Moines to Federal Way and Tacoma. Our experienced team of veterinarians and support staff are here to help with preventative wellness and sick, routine surgery and dental care needs of cats, dogs and certain exotics pets.” said Marek Omilian, Owner of Saltwater Animal Hospital.

This grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration is open to the public.

Special guests – including Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney – will be on hand to celebrate Saltwater Animal Hospital.

Saltwater Animal Hospital Ribbon Cutting Ceremony :

WHEN: Friday, April 22, 2023, 1 – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 22014 7th Ave So. Suite 100, Des Moines, WA 98198

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.