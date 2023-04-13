CALL FOR ARTISTS : Here’s a great opportunity to show your talent at the upcoming Waterland Wine and Art Walk, coming to Des Moines on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This year, Destination Des Moines is excited to organize an event that reflects and celebrates our diverse community.

This event will run from Noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Deadline for submission is April 25

Artists will be notified of acceptance by end of business day May 1.

Artists should view their location and create a plan at least a week before the event.

Artists will need to arrive 1.5 hours or mor, before to set up or hang their works.

There will be 10-15 businesses participating in this event so there will be plenty of places to showcase artists.

Organizers anticipate a large turnout as it is their first time back since the pandemic began.

Split will be 80/20, artists keep 80% of their sales totals and Destination Des Moines gets 20%.

More info at http://www.destinationdesmoines.org or on Facebook.

Questions? Please email [email protected] or call 206-384-3368.

Please click on the link to submit an application: