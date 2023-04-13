A free Shredding Event will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

Accepted items:

Paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK)

File Folders

Envelopes

Not accepted:

❌ Cardboard

❌ Newspaper

❌ Boxes

❌ X-Rays

❌ Plastic

This event is hosted by the Des Moines & Normandy Park Senior Advisory Committee.

-Open to all residents.

Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.

The Des Moines Activity/Senior Center is located at 2045 S. 216th Street: