A free Shredding Event will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.
Accepted items:
- Paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK)
- File Folders
- Envelopes
Not accepted:
- ❌ Cardboard
- ❌ Newspaper
- ❌ Boxes
- ❌ X-Rays
- ❌ Plastic
This event is hosted by the Des Moines & Normandy Park Senior Advisory Committee.
-Open to all residents.
Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.
The Des Moines Activity/Senior Center is located at 2045 S. 216th Street:
