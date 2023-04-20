The second annual festival celebrating the anniversary of the world’s first encounter with the iconic Men in Black will feature a full weekend of events in Des Moines this year, starting Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The MIBBB Festival commemorates the first-ever sighting of a “Man in Black” in Tacoma, Washington on June 22, 1947 (6/22/47) during the “Summer of the Saucers,” when thousands of UFO incidents were reported worldwide.

6/22 Men in Black Birthday Bash: Thursday, 6/22

The 6/22 cosplay party that generated buzz last year will be held again at the Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina. Partygoers come dressed as Men in Black or other black-and-white attire.

Tickets include live music and MIBBB swag.

Below is a video walk-through from last year’s event:

NEW! – MIBBB Film Festival: Friday, 6/23

New this year is MIBBB Film, debuting Friday, 6/23 at Harper Studios in Des Moines.

“MIBBB Film is devoted to short films about the unexplained and unresolved, films that challenge things we’ve been told,” said organizer Steve Edmiston.

The evening will include a pre-function at Marina Mercantile and an after-party at Harper Studios.

NEW! – MIBBB Music: Saturday, 6/24

Another first – the “Ol’ Blue Eyes Bayside Ball” features an evening of Frank Sinatra-style swing by Joey Jewell and the Swingin’ Sixties Orchestra at the Des Moines Yacht Club. The show is presented by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, and proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s youth and community programs.

NEW! – MIBBB Summer Saucer Search: 6/14 – 6/18

Five days and ten clues, scattered throughout our Seattle Southside cities. Make a team and be the first to find the hidden object inspired by our history’s first encounter with the “Men in Black.” Presented by Seattle Southside.

Tickets Available Now

Tickets to all events are on sale now at EventBrite.

For more information: