The Waterland Wine Walk will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from Noon – 5 p.m. at 15 locations throughout the Des Moines Marina District.

Northwest wines, ciders and specialty drinks – along with great art – will be featured.

10 tastes included with ticket, with additional tastes $5 each.

Tickets

Advance tickets are now available for $30 at John L. Scott-Des Moines, 22506 Marine View Dr. S, Suite 301.

Day of Event Tickets are $38, also available at John L. Scott in Des Moines.

Email: [email protected].

This event coincides with Opening Day of Boating events, including:

9–10 a.m.: Informal Birding Walk , Des Moines Creek Trail, “Guided” by Rainier Audubon.

, Des Moines Creek Trail, “Guided” by Rainier Audubon. Passenger Ferry Daily sailings to Seattle , Des Moines Marina.

, Des Moines Marina. 10 a.m.: North Marina Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting .

. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Mothers Day Market at row Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market, North Marina parking lot Free and open to the public* More information at www.DMFM.org .

at row Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market, North Marina parking lot Free and open to the public* . 3-4 p.m.: Opeing Day of Yachting Season Ceremony , Des Moines Yacht Club Ballroom (22737 Marine View Drive S). Free and open to the public *More information at www.DesMoinesYachtClub.com .

, Des Moines Yacht Club Ballroom (22737 Marine View Drive S). Free and open to the public . Noon–5 p.m.: Wine & Art Walk, Marina District, Presented by Destination Des Moines.

More information at www.DestinationDesMoines.org or https://www.facebook.com/destinationdesmoines.