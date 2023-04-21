Tukwila Police Detectives are investigating the shooting of a toddler on Friday morning, April 21, 2023.

Police say the at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a series of 9-1-1 calls from the Allentown neighborhood in which a female could be heard screaming on the phone.

Officers arrived in the vicinity of Fire Station 53 and observed a vehicle immediately flee from the location. A toddler was located at that location that had been shot and was in critical condition.

Life saving efforts were immediately begun and Medic One transported the victim to the the hospital.

The status of the toddler is unknown at this time.

Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives are responding to the scene and will be investigating the case.