Des Moines new Food Truck Pilot Program is expanding, with more locations coming in May, June and July that include the Marina, Beach Park and Redondo Beach.

The program will roll out these new locations as the season progresses, with the Marina truck set for Thursdays and Sundays starting May 28, 2023, and the Redondo truck set for Saturdays starting June 3.

“Food trucks and their unique menus can serve to bring communities together, activate underused space, and inspire entrepreneurship,” organizers said.

“We look forward to support from Des Moines residents and beyond….”