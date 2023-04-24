International Sculpture Day is a worldwide annual celebration of the art of sculpture, which started in 2015 with over 50 events held in 12 countries.

Now there are hundreds of events held around the world, including right here in Des Moines on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

On April 29, Des Moines Legacy Foundation will celebrate International Sculpture Day. The event will be held at George C. Scott Studios, 22220 7th Avenue S. In Des Moines (map below).

It will start at 12:30 p.m. with a sculpture walk through Des Moines with Gary McNeil of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation. The walk will last about an hour and will visit 10 sculptures.

The other events will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Glass artist George C. Scott will be conducting a sculpture project in his studio for kids at least 9 years old who are accompanied by a parent. George is well know for his sculptures, Octavia and Marinascope in Des Moines.

There will be three separate sculpture projects for kids outside the studio. They will be conducted by members of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation with the help of students from Highline College. These projects are best for elementary school age kids.

There will also be a sculpture demonstration / work in progress by NW Sculptor, Pat McVay. Pat created the sculpture Tailslap at City Hall and his Sea Life Bench is at the Des Moines Police headquarters. Pat will be working on a sculpture commission for the Des Moines Legacy Foundation that will become part of the public art in Des Moines.

