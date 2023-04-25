On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney released a statement criticizing the Washington State legislature on the Blake Bill (Senate Bill 5536), which was rejected by lawmakers on Sunday.

A last-minute rejection of the bill Sunday night means that – unless action is taken – illicit drug possession will become legalized at the state level when the current law expires on July 1, 2023.

Mahoney said he plans to present an “emergency fix” to the Council to address drug abuse in our community.

“By July 1, 2023, if there is no action by the state legislature, it will no longer be a crime to be in possession of a controlled substance, specifically cocaine, heroin and fentanyl,” Mahoney said. “This is completely unacceptable to me.”

Mahoney said that he consulted with Public Safety & Emergency Management Chair and Deputy Mayor, Traci Buxton, “and she completely agrees.”

Mahoney’s proposed amendment to the Des Moines Municipal Code would make it a crime to use a controlled substance in public and to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I am also working with City Administration to ensure that we have a local ordinance in place on July 1, 2023, if there is no action by the legislature to ensure that possession of a controlled substance in our community is a crime,” he added.

“Passing this ordinance will be a key step in protecting our citizens from the dangers and negative impacts that drug use has on our community.”

Below is full text of Mahoney’s statement:

MAYOR MATT MAHONEY – STATEMENT ON BLAKE BILL “In light of the inaction by our state legislature on the Blake Bill, I plan to present to the Council an emergency fix to address drug abuse in our community. By July 1, 2023, if there is no action by the state legislature, it will no longer be a crime to be in possession of a controlled substance, specifically cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. This is completely unacceptable to me. I consulted with our Public Safety & Emergency Management Chair and Deputy Mayor, Traci Buxton, and she completely agrees. “I plan to propose an amendment to our Des Moines Municipal Code, making it a crime to use a controlled substance in public and to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. I am also working with City Administration to ensure that we have a local ordinance in place on July 1, 2023, if there is no action by the legislature to ensure that possession of a controlled substance in our community is a crime. “Passing this ordinance will be a key step in protecting our citizens from the dangers and negative impacts that drug use has on our community.” – Matt Mahoney, Mayor