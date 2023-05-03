Discover Burien this week announced a Call for Artists to help in the creation of a new “Postcard Mural Wall” to be located in Downtown Burien.

The wall to be painted is 14’ tall by 90’ wide.

Using the existing rough outline they have created, organizers are seeking seven artists to bring their unique talent, background and story to take on a different section of this art.

“There are so many benefits to having Murals in our commercial area,” said Debra George, Executive Director of Discover Burien. “They create a vibrant neighborhood that people want to visit, live in, and take care of. It’s no secret: murals make our neighborhoods beautiful! They add color to building walls and streets that would otherwise go unnoticed, which is a treat for locals and tourists alike. Murals attract new local businesses, help bring customers to pre-existing locations, and boost the economy of an area. This is why we are excited to spearhead this project.”

Burien is proud to hold the distinction of being a ArtsWA certified Creative District and the mural project will further showcase Burien as a destination for arts and culture, and home to a thriving arts scene.

If you are interested in sharing your talents, we are offering compensation and will be suppling all the materials for the project.

You must be able to be available the weekend of June 17 & 18 and prior for collaboration meetings.

This is a tight timeline, we know, with initial sketches being done late May / early June.

If you are Interested, please email [email protected] .

Discover Burien is a non-profit service organization dedicated to economic development and community engagement in Burien. For more information on shopping local as well as specials and discounts offered by member businesses, please visit www.discoverburien.org.