All are invited to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ this Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Midway Donuts.

Come talk with Des Moines Police Officers, enjoy a cuppa Joe and/or a donut, and connect.

Other upcoming events include:

Tuesday, June 6, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Des Moines Activity Center

Saturday, June 24, 10 – 11 a.m.: Saltwater Animal Hospital

Midway Donuts is located at 23100 Pacific Highway South: