The Marvelous Marina Mercantile is a place for the unexpected.

Along Marine View Drive in Des Moines, WA, there is a new spot for discovery. A place to find unique specialty foods from all over the world, out of the ordinary coffee, wines, beers and ciders on tap and even occasional entertainment to keep bringing to light something new. That place is Marina Mercantile, the creation of area locals Brenda Sutherland and Richard Mockler, along with a whole lot of imagination.

During the day, the large windows along the street side fill the space with filtered light bouncing off the soaring ceiling. At night, a variety of lighting schemes are employed to suit the activities, from a deeply subdued setting during entertainment nights, to a subtle glow suitable for conversation. The warm and burnished bar imbues the space with a sense of history and character perhaps even romance? It’s a lovely backdrop for conversation.

Inspired by the owners’ travels in Spain and Portugal, Marina Mercantile is designed to be a place where you can linger with a perfect cup of coffee every time. A true coffee lovers coffee presented in traditional ways with no fluff or artifice. Or perhaps it’s a glass of satisfying wine from an abundant and rotating selection. The same could be said of any number of specialty cheeses, charcuterie, tinned fish or artisanal chocolate and baked goods. Food offerings include soups, salads and sandwiches as well as meat and cheese plates and rotating specials.

Marina Mercantile is also a place that seeks to be a destination for relaxing, gathering and perhaps learning something new at one of their artists, makers or cake decorators classes. The monthly event calendar is filled with a variety of events including entertaining musical, cabaret and lecture events.

Of course it wouldn’t be a mercantile without merchandise, and much thought has been put into curating a section of the unexpected. The inventory includes a selection of simple luxuries including specialty foods and imports, along with quirky finds such as stickers, cards and home decor items often with a humorous bent. On a recent visit we even spotted whimsical baby Grogu dog cookies artfully decorated to look good enough for a human to eat!

Plan to spend some time perusing the front tables of treasures, to pick up unusual gifts or personal treats at a variety of price points to fit most any budget.

A large portion of the goods on hand fall into the category of artisinal supplies perfect for creating an impromptu feast. Whatever the destination from picnicking in a park or the marina, to a lovely afternoon boating, to a gourmet night in, the Merc. has you covered with delicious charcuterie, elegant cheeses, olives and nuts, specialty crackers and cookies. Come discover something new.

All in all, Marina Mercantile is a wonderful addition to the Des Moines restaurant and retail scene offering a specialty destination that’s worth discovering. Whether you come for the foods, the goods or the entertainment you are sure to find something unexpected.

About Marina Mercantile:

The newest delight in Des Moines WA, the Marina Mercantile features Food, wine, and gifts from around the northwest and the world.

Offerings include sandwiches and salads, meals to go. Craft beer and a wine bar and tapas menu with a PNW-Meets-Iberia focus.

Public and private events, from music to meetings. All in a rich characterful atmosphere with high ceilings and even higher spirits.

For more info, call (206) 651-7526 or email staff at [email protected].

Marina Mercantile is located at 22341 Marine View Drive South:

