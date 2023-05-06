Des Moines Police will be holding a Block Watch session on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

This free event will be held in the public meeting room at Des Moines Police Department’s headquarters at 21900 11th Ave South (map below).

“Is your neighborhood a recognized Des Moines Block Watch Group? Are you a current Block Watch Captain/Coordinator? Do you want to know more about keeping your neighborhood safe?”

Then plan to attend:

WHAT: A Block Watch Educational Session

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, starting at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Police Department—Public Meeting Room

Seating is limited, so please RSVP to [email protected] or call (206) 870-7619.