Flash back to 1947 – flying saucers were zoomin’ as Frank Sinatra was croonin’!

For one special night this summer, the evening gown and fedora are back to celebrate the first appearance of the iconic Men in Black.

As part of the 6/22 Men in Black Birthday Bash (MIBBB), Des Moines Legacy Foundation will host the Ol’ Blue Eyes Bayside Ball, featuring A Night at the Sands with Joey Jewell and the Swinging Sixties Orchestra.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

The Bayside Ball is sure to be the talk of the town with incredible entertainment, appetizers and desserts showcasing local restaurants and eateries, plus amazing tabletop displays of glassworks by Des Moines’ own internationally renowned artist, George C Scott.

Dress is ‘40s hip black and white, with a touch of blue to honor the Chairman of the Board.

Des Moines Legacy Foundation

For more than 20 years, the Legacy Foundation has presented exciting and memorable gala events, such as its annual Poverty Bay Arts Gala and the Bayside Brunch at Anthony’s Homeport Restaurant. COVID hit like a funeral dirge, but the masks are now off and they’re ready to emerge.

