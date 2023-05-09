The National Weather Service and local meteorologist Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) both predict that temperatures may break record highs this coming Mother’s Day weekend.

“Low level offshore flow looks to max out on Sunday with high temperatures reaching well into the 80s for coastal locations as well as much of the interior,” NWS said in its forecast discussion.

According to the NWS:

“Since records started in 1945 at Seattle-Tacoma Airport there has been only 7 days with a high 90 degrees plus in May. Even a day 85 degrees or warmer is not common with 44 days in the 78 years plus of records. There has only been one occurrence of more than 2 days in a row with highs 85 degrees plus in May, a 4 day streak May 18-21, 1963. There have been only two years with more than 2 85 degree plus days in May in Seattle, 4 in 1963 and 3 in 1956. There have been 11 years with 2 days including 3 in the last six years (2020, 2018 and 2017).”

Snyder speculates that highs may even exceed 90 degrees.

“90 degrees on the 14th would be the all-time earliest record …in Seattle and Sea-Tac, maybe even hitting 94 on the 15th,” Snyder said.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Wednesday : Sunny, with a high near 68. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

: Sunny, with a high near 68. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Friday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 .

: . Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 79.

: Saturday Night : Clear, with a low around 58.

: Clear, with a low around 58. Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 86.

: Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

