As part of the South Sound Opening Day of Boating Season, the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be hosting a Mother’s Day Pop-Up this Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Folks can join in the Park Run at 9 a.m.,then stop in at the Market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m,

Other activities will include:

The Mayor and City Council will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting for the North Marina Lot at 11 a.m.

Destination Des Moines Art and Wine Walk will run form Noon – 5 p.m,

The Des Moines Yacht Club Open House will be from 3 – 4 p.m. (public welcome)

There will be live music from Noon – 2 p.m., and the Quarterdeck will be open and the sun will be out!