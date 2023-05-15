Tremain Holloway, principal of Maritime High School in Highline Public Schools, has been named the Seattle Propeller Club’s ‘Public Official of the Year’ for his exceptional leadership in the field of maritime education.

The award is presented annually to a local, state or federal policymaker who has demonstrated leadership, understanding and appreciation of the maritime industry.

“Tremain is an inspiring leader. His dedication to preparing students, cultivating community and creating opportunities in the industry while promoting diversity and inclusion is truly remarkable,” said Jake Beattie, Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Maritime Center and member of the Seattle propeller club. “We are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition.”

Under his leadership, Maritime High School has developed partnerships with local businesses and organizations, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities and internships that allow them to gain real-world experience in the maritime field.

As the inaugural principal of Maritime High School, Holloway has been a vocal advocate for increasing diversity in the maritime industry, recognizing the importance of creating opportunities for underrepresented groups to enter and succeed in the field.

Holloway previously served as co-principal at Highline High School and assistant principal at Raisbeck Aviation High School.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award,” Holloway said. “As educators, we are responsible for preparing our students for the future, and the maritime industry offers endless possibilities. By promoting diversity and inclusion, we can create a stronger, more innovative workforce that reflects the communities we serve.”

The Seattle Propeller Club presented the award to Holloway at a ceremony on May 12, 2023.