With the Seattle Southside/Highline area being home to many well-known happenings that have been made famous on a global scale, the Highline Heritage Museum plans to turn the history of these occurrences into storytelling experiences for out-of-town guests and locals.

Highline’s Fascinating Tours will uncover local findings relating to D.B. Cooper, the Green River Killer, Ted Bundy, Jimi Hendrix, a 12,000-year-old giant sloth discovered under Sea-Tac Airport, Des Moines Memorial Drive, and much more. From chilling murders infamously covered on Netflix and other streaming platforms to historically significant events that have been lost at bay, the Highline Museum will reveal it all.

Guided by a seasoned storyteller, the experience will last two hours.

Tours will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 3, 2023.

Tours will also include the following:

Shuttle service to and from the meeting location

Snacks and beverages

Free admission to Highline Museum’s Glow Experience

Discounted admission to the National Nordic Museum

Tickets

The public can purchase tickets for $65.00 per person. Discounted tickets will soon be available as part of the Seattle Southside Savings Pass. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit:

“The Highline Heritage Museum is thrilled to be launching these tours to shed light on some interesting happenings that have taken place in our community. Despite how well-known they might be, we have a dedicated team of researchers curating stories and uncovering untold facts to provide a one-of-a-kind experience,” Museum Executive Director Nancy Salguero McKay said.

About Highline Heritage Museum

This award-winning museum features exhibits, public programs, and educational programs that enrich our cultural connections. The Highline Heritage Museum capture the stories of the Highline region, and bridges the years from the earliest of times, to the newest immigrant stories. History and heritage are personal matters to everyone. They believe that exploring everyone’s heritage allows us to experience a personal journey that enriches us as a community. The Museum is passionate that its visitors have access to a broad spectrum of information sources and cultural perspectives. They envision themselves sitting at a round table where no one is the leader and stories are heard respectfully, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disabilities, or ethnicity.

About Explore Seattle Southside

Explore Seattle Southside (The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority) is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle Southside, including the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. The organization is responsible for competitively marketing the area as an ideal travel destination for leisure and business travelers who wish to explore Western Washington and an idyllic place for meeting and event planners to hold their events. The Seattle Southside RTA is funded by a self-assessed hotel fund.