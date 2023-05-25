Destination Des Moines’ Waterland Wheels Car Show will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Des Moines Marina North Parking Lot, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Aside from Classic & Vintage Cars, here’s what to expect:

  • Awards at 2 p.m.
  • Beer & Wine Garden
  • Family Friendlly
  • Waterfront Venue
  • Beach Park Venue
  • Live Entertainment
  • Food Truck Roundup

More info/applications are here:

https://www.destinationdesmoines.org/copy-of-events

Des Moines Marina North Parking Lot is located at :