Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding two Open Houses in this weekend in West Seattle.

The first Open House is a Brand New Built Green Modern Construction nestled on a quiet street in the heart of The Alaska Junction:

Open entry level with mud room/flex space options, bedroom w/custom barn door & full bath. Main level great room with tons of natural light, quartz counters & custom cabinets all on oak hdwds. Upper level with private master suite & walk-in closet. Step up to the roof top deck with Cascade views East and Sound & Mtn views to the west – views are endless. You have the best of both worlds – just steps from the vibrant retail corridor of West Seattle, yet tucked away in a private and peaceful setting. Touting a 96 Walk Score, it’s just a short stroll to coffee shops, restaurants, the Sunday Farmer’s Market & more! Amazing New Construction!

WHEN:

Friday, June 2, from 4–6 p.m.

WHERE:

4109 42nd Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116 (click for map, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $819,000

MLS Number: 2073481

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 2023

Approx. House SqFt: 1,344

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

MAP:

The next Open House is priced right, and is a beautifully-combined 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in the Admiral District of West Seattle:

Contemporary Building Design with Bright and Crisp Interior. Open Concept Kitchen, Dining and Livingroom with Countertop Seating and Gas Fireplace. Perched Above the Street on the 3rd Floor for Privacy, yet Patio Option to Observe the Neighborhood. Primary Bed and Bath Oasis with Glass Block Wall and Generous Size Closet. 2nd Bedroom Separated by 2nd Bath and Hall. Secure Entry and Garage with 2 Parking Spaces. NO STAIRS! So Much Storage! Patio Storage, Interior Closets, Hallway Storage and Garage Unit Storage, so Convenient!

WHEN:

Friday, June 2, 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 12–4 p.m.

WHERE:

2125 California Avenue SW #302, Seattle, WA 98116 (click for map, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $595,000

MLS Number: 2073903

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1992

Approx. House SqFt: 1,140

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

MAP:

