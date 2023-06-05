Some of the lowest tides of the year – as low as -3.67 on Tuesday afternoon, June 6, 2023 – will be this week in the region.

Levels in Puget Sound on Monday and Tuesday are expected to drop nearly four feet below the typical low tide mark, making for worthwhile explorations.

The temporarily retreating Salish Sea will expose acres of clams, geoducks and other rarely-seen creatures, making these events worth a visit to Des Moines Beach Park and/or Saltwater State Park.

We recommend arriving at least 30-60 minutes before the lowest tide time for the best beachcombing experience.

Some lows worth checking out:

Monday, June 5 @ 12:28 p.m.: –3.73

Tuesday, June 6 @ 1:15 p.m.: –3.71

Wednesday, June 7 @ 2:05 p.m.: –3.27

Thursday, June 8 @ 2:57 p.m.: –2.42

Friday, June 9 @ 3:51 p.m.: –1.19

Find more tide charts and info here.

As always, please tread carefully around the beach, so you don’t disturb any of its residents, and also email your best pics to [email protected] for possible inclusion on our website.