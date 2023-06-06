Maury Island Incident Guided Walking Tour – sponsored by MIBBB Fest, with a bonus at the finish – will be held this Saturday, June 10, 2023, starting at Noon at Harper Studios.

This walk will be a super special “More Alien Art” Edition, where walkers will start at the MAURY ISLAND INCIDENT mural, with the story that started it all, and finish – in a sure to be seamless bit of timing – at the George C. Scott Studio to see the public unveiling of an incredible “Puget-Sound-Meets-the-Aliens” public sculpture called “Raven Discovers Spaceship.”

In between, you’ll see and discuss our local history, mythology and art, arising from the infamous 1947 event that happened right off our shores, launching all manner of artistic and community enterprise, including Burning Saucer and the upcoming June 22 Men in Black Birthday Bash!

This event is FREE – no tickets required.

WHEN : Saturday, June 10, 12:00 p.m.

: Saturday, June 10, 12:00 p.m. WHERE : Meet at the mural on the north side of Harper Studios (map below).

: Meet at the mural on the north side of Harper Studios (map below). DISTANCE : Total distance is 1.3 miles, mostly flat, one hill (down to Marina).

: Total distance is 1.3 miles, mostly flat, one hill (down to Marina). INFO: Learn about all MIBBB Fest events here:

Tickets for MIBBB Fest events:

Harper Studios is located at 605 S. 223rd Street, Des Moines, WA 98198: