The Des Moines Legacy Foundation will celebrate the Glass Artistry of George C. Scott at the Men In Black Birthday Bash Bayside Ball Fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Des Moines Yacht Club.

Art has the power to captivate, inspire, and transform, and few artists embody this sentiment better than George C. Scott, an internationally-renowned glass artist now living in Des Moines, Washington. With his breathtaking glass installations, Scott has left an indelible mark on the world of contemporary art. In a celebration of his exceptional talent, Scott’s artworks will take center stage at the upcoming Men In Black Birthday Bash Bayside Ball Fundraiser, organized to support the charitable efforts of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation. Let us explore the fascinating journey of George C. Scott and get a sneak peek at some of his awe-inspiring glass creations.

George C. Scott was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He began working in glass in Laguna Beach California in 1976 with a studio and gallery on Pacific Coast Highway. Collecting stained and leaded glass from the late 19th and early 20th century he learned to restore and fabricate glass. Interest in Tiffany, Lafarge, Stueben, Quezal, and Lalique led him to explore glass blowing, casting and fusing and other glass disciplines. He moved to Seattle in 1991 and continued to explore, taking advantage of the common studio spaces at Pratt Fine Arts and the wealth of knowledge in the Seattle glass community. His work includes sculpture, art glass lighting, and a variety of architectural elements and applications. His artwork may be seen in galleries, collections and public installations or on his website georgecscottstudios.com. George’s work has been commissioned by Jack Nicholson, Bette Midler, Kenny Logins, Jeff Bridges, Steve and Connie Ballmer, Angelica Huston, Michelle Phillips, Tom Petty, Marian Knott

He maintains a studio the Des Moines, and continues to play with broken glass.

Scott’s artwork embodies a harmonious blend of vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and organic forms. His mastery of manipulating glass enables him to breathe life into his creations, capturing the ephemeral beauty of light and translucency. Three of his iconic pieces, Octavia, Marinascope, and Compass Rose, adorn the Des Moines Marina District. Each piece tells a story inviting viewers to embark on a visual journey through his imaginative realm.

The Men In Black Birthday Bash Bayside Ball Fundraiser, to be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Des Moines Yacht Club, will serve as the perfect setting to showcase the glass artistry of George C. Scott. This charitable event is organized by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, which strives to enhance the community’s quality of life through various initiatives and programs. Funds raised from the event will support the foundation’s efforts, benefiting local charities and community arts projects.

Visitors to the Men In Black Birthday Bash Bayside Ball Fundraiser will be treated to a visual feast as they witness George C. Scott’s exquisite glass creations that will be sold to fund Des Moines Arts Projects. Here are glimpses of some of his captivating works:

“Octavia”

“Octavia“: A mesmerizing piece that captures the hues of nature from daybreak to sunset. As light dances across the surface, intricate patterns come to life, creating a captivating symphony of color and form.

“Marinascope”

“Marinascope“: Inspired by the beauty of the Puget Sound, this piece showcases Scott’s ability to integrate historical elements and fused glass sculptures together to form a kaleidoscope of vivid imagery and a celebration of nature’s wonders.

“Compass Rose”

“Compass Rose“: A seafaring navigational glass installation in shades of blues and greens intertwine, mimicking the play of light on water and encapsulate the ephemeral beauty of the sea.

Artist Statement:

“I think there are certain universal aspects in the visual world that strike a chord. Things like the proportion of the Golden Mean, the curve of the crescent moon, or the geometry of the fractal equation all have a quality that captivates. It’s one of those concepts that is difficult to define but you know it when you see it. I’m always moving toward that line or curve that resonates.”

Mark your calendars for Saturday night, June 24, 2023, and prepare to be whisked away on a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra with Joey Jewell and the Swinging Sixties Orchestra and the opportunity to meet the artist and own an amazing original glass creation by George C. Scott at the Des Moines Yacht Club. The Legacy Foundation and Mr. Scott invite you to experience art’s transformative power and the importance of supporting our communities. The event promises to be a memorable celebration of music, art, philanthropy, and the indomitable spirit of Des Moines, Washington.

Tickets for the Bayside Ball are expected to sell out, so it is advisable to secure yours in advance at Eventbrite: tinyurl.com/ycyetjsu (6/24 Bayside Ball- Joey Jewell’s Sinatra DMYC at 6 p.m.). Your contribution of $600 reserves a preferred table of eight and champagne toast or contribute $60 for individual ticket seating at a table of 10 that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Des Moines Legacy Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to building community through philanthropy. To learn more about the foundation projects and programs visit www.desmoineslegacy.org.