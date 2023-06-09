An unveiling of ‘Raven Discovers Spaceship,’ a new, original sculpture by Pat McVay, will be this Saturday, June 10, 2023, starting at 1:30 p.m. at George C. Scott’s Studios in Des Moines.

This free event will take place at Scott’s Studios, located at 22220 7th Ave South (map below).

The commission of this sculpture by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation was made possible by a grant from 4Culture.

McVay is known for his other sculptures around town, including ‘Tail Slap’ which is at Des Moines City Hall, as well as the sea life bench titled ‘The Sting’ at the Des Moines Police Station.

Here’s a short bio.

“Pat’s history in the arts goes back 40 years to Paris, where he began his career by repairing and making furniture. Pat had a small shop, a few tools and lots of paint used to hide mistakes. There was a blue period, a red period and a white period and soon, people began asking him to create new furniture. “Then came work in porcelain tile, and after moving to the Olympic Peninsula, his attraction to the natural forms of the forest led him into wood carving. “Currently, most of his work is large-scale carvings from already-downed trees, using everything from a chain saw to fine chisels. “His whimsical and even comical sense is often the basis of unique carvings of people and animals.Many of Pat’s works are visible in public spaces up and down the West Coast. He was a founding member of the Northwest Stone Sculptors Association and the Cascade Wood Sculptors Guild. He shows his work at “Music for the Eyes,” a gallery in Langley, Washington.”