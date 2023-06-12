SPONSORED :

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation will present the “Ol’ Blue Eyes Bayside Ball” featuring “A Night at the Sands, with Joey Jewell” at the Des Moines Yacht Club on Saturday night, June 24, 2023, starting at 6 p.m.

Where do we begin? This event has it all – fantastic Frank Sinatra tribute artist Joey Jewell, accompanied by Jim Kerl’s Swinging Sixties Orchestra playing amazing tunes, enchanting ambiance at the Des Moines Yacht Club including waterfront views; throw in a touch of 1940’s cosplay and wrap it all in a charity benefit supporting children and seniors in our community and you have an event that is definitely greater than the sum of its parts.

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to building community through philanthropy. They fund scholarships, build playgrounds, support senior activities and public art; a force for good which is easy and accessible to support. This year – in association with the Men in Black Birthday Bash – they are presenting an “on theme’ celebration honoring the Chairman of the Board. Guests are encouraged to dress in 40’s hip, black and white with a touch of blue (like the eyes -WINK) while they enjoy a magical evening of song and so much more.

And when we say song, we ain’t kidding, this act tours and plays to sold out venues including casinos, hotels, clubs and concert halls. To enjoy this level of entertainment without leaving South King County is truly special

Get Tix Now.

Individual tickets are just $60 with priority tables of 8 available for $600.00 they are on sale now here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mibbb-fest-2023-tickets-607967405877

We are confident that this will be a sell-out, so hurry! Get your tickets today to ensure an amazing “Night at the Sands” right here in beautiful Des Moines, WA.

Still on the fence? Check out this swingin’ video to see Joey and the accompaniment in action: