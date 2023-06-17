Celebrate our regional UFO history and 1947’s “Summer of the Saucers” with MIBBB Fest’s 2023 Summer Saucer Search game, presented by Explore Seattle Southside, Four Points by Sheraton, and all South King Media blogs!

The goal of this new game is to be the first to find an out-of-this-world object hiding in plain sight (on public property) by solving clues provided here and released twice daily (at Noon & 5 p.m.), from June 14-18, 2023 (Wednesday through Sunday).

It’s FREE – register here:

CLUE #7 – JUNE 17, 12:00 P.M.

In Elda’s Paradise Garden, a horticulturalist’s realm,

Is Elda Behm’s legacy at nature’s graceful helm.

Husband Ray, a Boeing wartime worker, devoted and true,

heir lives intertwined, creating beauty anew.

Between two ferns is the entrance so serene,

Paradise Lost” transformed into a tranquil scene.

Beside North SeaTac’s center is a Victory Garden so grand,

Where solace is found in nature’s gentle hand.

“Rosie the Riveter’s” rose garden, a tribute in bloom,

Is a symbol of strength, defying life’s gloom.

Twelve columns stand tall, strong, and upright,

A space for reflection where worries take flight.

On a commemorative tile proclaiming an Irish phrase of cheer,

Is an anagram puzzle, the next clue drawn near.

“Hey, [BLANK] Arising,” is the answer whispered in the air,

Leading you on your way on your clue-seeking affair.

DAILY MINI-SEARCH

Want to spend just one day in the community solving a puzzle? The daily Mini-Search – independent from the Summer Saucer Search – is for you! Send your solutions here for confirmation of your success: https://summersaucersearch.com/contact-us/.

DAILY MINI-SEARCH FOR JUNE 17:

“It is inter as between,

And urban not rural,

South and not North, as

We all seek center.

This span across the river Is anything but pedestrian,

And yet it is exactly so,

As it bridges community.”

Question: Where is this? How many cables suspend the structure?

ABOUT THE 2023 SUMMER SAUCER SEARCH

Many have searched for the truth behind the infamous “Summer of the Saucers” in 1947, when Americans reported multiple sighting of flying discs. One prominent sighting, the Maury Island Incident, included the first reported appearance of the iconic Men in Black.

Now, the Men In Black Birthday Bash Festival (“MIBBB Fest”) celebrates this search for knowledge with a new Summer Saucer Search.

What is the Summer Saucer Search?

A free, real-world search with daily clues from June 14-18, 2023. Teams compete to solve clues to find an out-of-this-world object hiding in plain sight.

The game is designed by PlayMasons, the creators of real-world puzzles for Bumbershoot and many other Seattle search games. Clues will be announced daily.

Daily Mini-Search

Visiting the region for just one day?Want to spend an hour or two exploring? Or looking to be surprised by a new and wonderful business, park, activity, or story? Each day, a separate and independent Mini-Search will commence with the announcement of the daily Mini-Search clue. The Mini-Search will target a location with a clue that can be solved at that location.

How does it work?

Each day, two Summer Saucer Search clues will be released (at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.). The separate Mini-Search clue will be released at 12:00 noon. All clues will be posted on all the South King Media news blogs:

While you may be searching to solve clues in some of these South King County cities, no clue will ever require you to access private property, a closed business premises, or climb, dig, or balance. You must read and agree to the OFFICIAL RULES before participating as an individual or a team.

The Prizes

In addition to fame, satisfaction, and respect, winners will receive two passes to the opening night of 2023’s MIBBB Fest, dubbed 6/22 for the anniversary date of the Maury Island Incident on June 22, 1947. As champion, the winning team will also receive, among other prizes, two passes to all of next year’s 2024 MIBBB Fest events; a single overnight stay at Four Points by Sheraton in Des Moines; gift card from Marina Mercantile; and more to be announced.

When does it start?

Registration is open now at www.summersaucersearch.com.

The first Summer Saucer clue will be released at Noon on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The last clue will be published at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with clues scheduled to be published here starting June 14 at Noon and 5 p.m. daily!

And yes, until the puzzle is solved, you can always “catch up!”