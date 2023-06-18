On June 22, 1947 a series of “Unidentified Flying Objects” buzzed over the Puget Sound near Maury Island, allegedly dropping a mysterious substance as they passed…when word of the incident began to spread around, a sighting of a different kind occurred…the first appearance of Men in Black suits with an agenda all their own…

…thus, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, there will be a “Men in Black” themed parkrun just for fun! Will you be an agent or an alien?

parkrun is a free, timed, community 5k that happens each week at 9 a.m. on the Des Moines Creek trail.

All you need to do to join in is to register (only once, and always free) by going to:

Once you register, check the email account that you used at registration for an email with your personal barcode. This barcode is unique to you and can be used at any parkrun in the world. parkrun is a family-friendly event that encourages movers of all speeds, including walking, jogging, and running. Leashed pets and strollers are allowed to join in, too. This on-going community event is entirely volunteer coordinated each week! All positions are super easy, but essential to ensuring things run smoothly. We encourage participants to give back from time to time when you can. It’s a great way to get to know others in the community, too. parkrun’s original start-up was generously funded by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation with additional approval from the Des Moines Parks Department which allows us to use the beautiful trail each week.

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/672401691391577/ or https://www.parkrun.us/desmoinescreek/

“See you on the Trail!”