The new location is conveniently located at 115 E. Willis St. just a short distance from Highway SR 167 and I-5 exit #149.

The facility offers a spacious showroom where customers can browse a wide selection of carpet, hardwood, laminate, tile, and vinyl flooring options.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new location in Kent,” said Daniel Stralberg, Owner of Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring. “We have been looking to expand our business for some time now, and this new facility gives us the space we need to better serve our customers in the Kent community and surrounding areas.”

Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring has built a reputation for providing high-quality flooring products and exceptional customer service over the last 35 years in their North Seattle location. Now you can discover the Vogel’s difference in Kent, Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park or wherever you call home in South King County.

The showroom staff are experienced flooring professionals who are knowledgeable about the latest trends and technologies in the industry. There’s a lot to learn about flooring options, which can seem overwhelming. The good news is that customers can expect expert advice and guidance in selecting the right flooring for their home or business. You don’t need to be a flooring expert, because your friendly Vogel’s professional is!

Customers love the selection, but Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring professional installation services may be what they appreciate most. The company has a team of professional installers who are trained to install all types of flooring products. Whether customers are looking to install carpet, hardwood, laminate, tile, or vinyl flooring, Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring has the expertise and experience to get the job done right.

The new Kent location brings four new exclusive product lines to the market:

Elegant Luxury Paradiso – The Ultimate Destination for Luxury Flooring Both elegant and dependable, Paradiso luxury flooring is redefined by focusing on what matters most: quality craftsmanship, timeless design, and exceptional durability. Whether you need hardwood, Deco Tile, or a wool blend carpet, Paradiso has you covered. Their selection of high-end flooring options is unmatched, and their commitment to delivering top-quality products and exceptional customer service is unwavering. Trust them to help you create a space that is truly luxurious, from the ground up.



On Trend Doma – Where Fashion Meets Flooring is for those who want to keep up with the latest in flooring fashion and style. The Doma collection of bold, stylish, and beautiful floors is inspired by the natural world. With Doma’s wide selection of hardwood, vinyl plank, and carpet flooring options, they offer the latest in flooring fashion, guaranteed to elevate any space as a reflection of personal style.



Strong value Newton – Brilliant Floors, Intelligently Priced is the perfect solution for those looking for quality flooring on a budget. While quality flooring can be expensive, Newton offers perfectly designed floors at a fraction of the price that are built to last and come in dozens of classic designs that never go out of style. Whether you’re buying for your first house, a rental property, or your forever home, there’s a Newton floor for you. You shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and quality, and that’s why Newton makes beautiful, long-lasting floors at a wallet-friendly price. With a wide selection of vinyl plank, carpet, laminate, and hardwood floors, there’s a Newton floor for everyone, no matter the project.



Eco-friendly High Performance Proximity Mills – The Perfect Floor is Closer Than You Think For those who need high performance floors that can stand up to whatever life throws at them, Proximity Mills Flooring offers a range of top-tier flooring solutions including carpet, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), hardwood, and tile. Their LVP selection is ultra-durable and features redefined wear layers that are up to 22 MIL thick, making them perfect for high-traffic areas and households with kids and pets. In addition to their exceptional durability, Proximity Mills Flooring options are also eco-friendly, low VOC, and 100% recyclable, making them a great choice for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying a beautiful and long-lasting floor.



Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring is committed to providing exceptional value to its customers. The company offers competitive pricing on all of its products and services, and also provides financing options to help customers manage the cost of their flooring projects. In addition, Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on all products and a lifetime installation warranty.

“Flooring is a big commitment, but we believe purchasing it should be worry-free. From your initial consultation to estimating to final installation, we strive to make it easy for you, each step of the way,” said Stralberg. “Our goal is to support you in creating your ideal space, with uncompromising standards of customer care and quality, at a price that feels right for you.”

“We are grateful for the support of our customers and the Kent community. We look forward to serving you at our new location and providing you with the best flooring products and services in the area.”

Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring 115 E. Willis Street Kent, WA 98032

(253) 251-9103

