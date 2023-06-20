The final few Men In Black Birthday Bash (MIBBB) Bayside Ball tickets are still available! Don’t wait – get yous now at:

The Men in Black Birthday Bash Bayside Ball is a spectacular fundraising event produced by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation taking place this coming Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

The event will feature a performance by Joey Jewell and the Swinging Sixties Orchestra reminiscent of Sinatra’s performances at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, focusing on Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits. Songs like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Lady is a Tramp,” “New York, New York,” “Come Fly with Me” and “Mack the Knife” are included in the evening’s repertoire.

Attendees can expect an evening of live music and entertainment, celebrating the timeless classics made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Fundraising for our Community Charities!

A tabletop silent auction featuring the glassworks of renowned artist George C. Scott including pieces of the iconic Octavia leg, glass sculpture, bowls, and platters, along with photographic representations of Octavia and Marinascope sculptures.

George C. Scott’s ‘Octavia.’

A silent auction of glass sculptures made at George C. Scott Studios by local artists and personalities will highlight the event as well! George C Scott’s works are displayed internationally in major galleries and commissioned for public, business, and private collections.

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the community of Des Moines, Washington, through various initiatives and projects. 2020-2023 projects funded include:

Free Swimming Lessons for youth as well as Lifeguard Training held at Mt Rainier Pool managed by the Des Moines Pool District.

2022, 2023 Free Waterland Children’s Festival events at Des Moines Beach Park and Red Robin including a Petting Zoo, Bounce Houses, Pull-Behind Hydroplane Decorating, Jr. Parade Float making and arts and crafts activities, followed by the Waterland Jr. Parade on Saturday, July 22, all made possible by the leadership of Destination Des Moines, Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, Des Moines Yacht Club and Wesley Des Moines Wood Shop, and Red Robin.

A Public Sculpture by artist Pat McVay, and the International Sculpture Day, both held at George C. Scott Studios, with the generous funding support of 4Culture.

Funding support to the Des Moines Waterland Farmers Market to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to low income senior citizens.

And the purchase and transfer of ownership of a Walk-In Transport Van for the Des Moines Area Food Bank to replace their broken and deteriorating food delivery vehicles.

Great Food and Drink!

The Bayside Ball will feature appetizers and desserts donated by amazing Des Moines Specialty Shops and Restaurants and great wines donated and served by Destination Des Moines! Please patronize these fine business to thank them for their generosity.

Creole Soul : Creole Soul features a food truck, bar and eatery that specializes in Creole cuisine, known for its flavorful dishes and influences from Louisiana.

: Creole Soul features a food truck, bar and eatery that specializes in Creole cuisine, known for its flavorful dishes and influences from Louisiana. Marina Mercantile : Marina Mercantile features delicious baked goods and menu, with a wide range of specialty food items, cheeses, and wines for sale. It has a wine bar and is an attractive venue for local entertainment and gatherings.

: Marina Mercantile features delicious baked goods and menu, with a wide range of specialty food items, cheeses, and wines for sale. It has a wine bar and is an attractive venue for local entertainment and gatherings. Des Moines Public House : Des Moines Public House is a Pub and Restaurant specializing in smoked meats and dinners. It features live music throughout the week and an atmosphere for people to socialize, enjoy drinks, and have meals.

: Des Moines Public House is a Pub and Restaurant specializing in smoked meats and dinners. It features live music throughout the week and an atmosphere for people to socialize, enjoy drinks, and have meals. Mini the Doughnut : Mini the Doughnut is an institution in Des Moines. You can’t pass by without smelling the heavenly aroma of its delicious small-sized doughnuts in various flavors and prepared fresh each day.

: Mini the Doughnut is an institution in Des Moines. You can’t pass by without smelling the heavenly aroma of its delicious small-sized doughnuts in various flavors and prepared fresh each day. Des Moines Creek Restaurant : Des Moines Creek Restaurant is a dining establishment, known far and wide for its spectacular specialty pies and breakfast and lunch specials.

: Des Moines Creek Restaurant is a dining establishment, known far and wide for its spectacular specialty pies and breakfast and lunch specials. Via Marina Restaurant: Via Marina Restaurant serves a variety of oven fired pizzas, and delicious Italian dinners and desserts. Cannelloni anyone?

These generous Des Moines businesses and community organizations have also stepped up to sponsor and contribute to the event!

Wesley Des Moines : Wesley Des Moines is a large Retirement Community situated in Des Moines, Washington, with beautiful new residential housing units and offering social activities, assisted living, health care, food service, and many special amenities.

: Wesley Des Moines is a large Retirement Community situated in Des Moines, Washington, with beautiful new residential housing units and offering social activities, assisted living, health care, food service, and many special amenities. Destination Des Moines : Destination Des Moines is a non-profit community organization focused on promoting tourism, events, and attractions in Des Moines, Washington. Well known for creating the Waterland Festival with its Waterland Wheels and Keels Car and Boat Shows, Smoke of the Water Community BBQ, Seafair Waterland Grand and Jr. Parades, and Childrens Festival, and seasonal events in the Marina District such as Winter Waterland Tree Lighting, Trick or Treat Path, Wine and Art Walks

: Destination Des Moines is a non-profit community organization focused on promoting tourism, events, and attractions in Des Moines, Washington. Well known for creating the Waterland Festival with its Waterland Wheels and Keels Car and Boat Shows, Smoke of the Water Community BBQ, Seafair Waterland Grand and Jr. Parades, and Childrens Festival, and seasonal events in the Marina District such as Winter Waterland Tree Lighting, Trick or Treat Path, Wine and Art Walks Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park : Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park is a local service organization that make positive changes in Des Moines by funding warm coats, clothing, toiletries, and other services for elementary-high school students, Des Moines Area Food Bank, and numerous other important projects and initiatives. Its major summer fundraising event is the revered Poverty Bay Blues and Blues Festival featuring award winning regional and national Blues Artists in August of each year.

: Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park is a local service organization that make positive changes in Des Moines by funding warm coats, clothing, toiletries, and other services for elementary-high school students, Des Moines Area Food Bank, and numerous other important projects and initiatives. Its major summer fundraising event is the revered Poverty Bay Blues and Blues Festival featuring award winning regional and national Blues Artists in August of each year. Highline College Hospitality & Tourism Students : Highline College is located in Des Moines, Washington. Its Hospitality and Tourism Management Program provide students with a cutting edge and broad ranged education degree.

: Highline College is located in Des Moines, Washington. Its Hospitality and Tourism Management Program provide students with a cutting edge and broad ranged education degree. Aloha Spa : Aloha Spa owned by proprietor Karen Pounders, is located in Des Moines, Washington, offering various high-end facials, permanent make-up, and various body treatments.

: Aloha Spa owned by proprietor Karen Pounders, is located in Des Moines, Washington, offering various high-end facials, permanent make-up, and various body treatments. Salon Michelle : Salon Michelle is a hair salon situated in Des Moines, Washington, with talented and professional stylists providing haircuts, styling, coloring, extensions, hair treatments, other hair-related services and a wide range of hair and beauty products.

: Salon Michelle is a hair salon situated in Des Moines, Washington, with talented and professional stylists providing haircuts, styling, coloring, extensions, hair treatments, other hair-related services and a wide range of hair and beauty products. Jeanne Serrill : Bayside Ball Patron, former Des Moines Legacy Foundation Director, and former member of the Des Moines Human Services Committee.

: Bayside Ball Patron, former Des Moines Legacy Foundation Director, and former member of the Des Moines Human Services Committee. Patrice Thorell : Bayside Ball Patron, Founding member and current President of Des Moines Legacy Foundation, Member of Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, Former member Destination Des Moines, Former member Seattle Southside RTA, Director of Des Moines Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Department 1994-2018.

: Bayside Ball Patron, Founding member and current President of Des Moines Legacy Foundation, Member of Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, Former member Destination Des Moines, Former member Seattle Southside RTA, Director of Des Moines Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Department 1994-2018. Gene Achziger : Bayside Ball Patron, Former President and current member of Des Moines Legacy Foundation, Elected Mt. Rainier Pool District Commissioner, Elected Des Moines City Council Member, Redondo Community Club Member.

: Bayside Ball Patron, Former President and current member of Des Moines Legacy Foundation, Elected Mt. Rainier Pool District Commissioner, Elected Des Moines City Council Member, Redondo Community Club Member. Des Moines Legacy Foundation Board of Directors: Patrice Thorell, President, Brian Snure, Vice President, Hallie Marks, Treasurer, Brandie Holmes, Secretary, Members: Gene Achziger, Fred Andrews, Ruth Ballard, Yoshiko Matsui, Gary McNeil, and Kaylene Moon.

Special thanks and gratitude to the Des Moines Yacht Club Commodore Ivana Halverson for hosting the Bayside Ball at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

Bayside Ball Volunteers:

Rebecca Sheldon

Richard Waldron

Del Rivero

David Rosen

Sue Padden

Becky Hanks

Makayla Thorell