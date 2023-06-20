Residents of the Des Moines area are being urged by King County Water District #54 to sign up for “codeRED alerts” regarding the “boil water” advisory, which is still in effect as of Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

As we previously reported, the advisory was issued by the Water District on Saturday, June 17, 2023, due to a routine test coming back positive for E. coli. Although subsequent re-tests came back coliform present, E. coli absent, these bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

“To get an automatic email or text notifications for when the advisory is lifted, please sign up for CodeRED,” officials said. “This is an emergency notification that is free to use.”

You can sign up on the King County Water District #54 website at:

…or you can print a form and drop it off at their office.

For more info, please contact Patti Clayton, Office Manager at King County Water District 54: