No registration! No forms! Just free meals all summer long. Highline Public Schools is offering free summer meals to every Highline student and all kids and teens 18 years and younger, thanks to a USDA program.
The program aims to ensure kids in the community have access to nutritious meals during the summer months. The best part? Kids do not need to be Highline students to participate, and there are no registration requirements or forms to complete.
The free summer meals program will run from June 26 to August 1 at various locations across Highline. Families can find a convenient location near them to stop by for a delicious, ready-to-eat meal. Please note that the meals must be consumed on site.
“We believe access to nutritious meals is essential for the overall well-being and development of our community’s children and teens,” said Lisa Johnson, director of Nutrition Services at Highline Public Schools. “With the free summer meals program, we aim to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break. We encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the nearest location to enjoy a healthy meal.”
Find a location below or on the Highline Public Schools website.
Cedarhurst Elementary School, 611 S 132nd St, Burien:
- Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Chinook Middle School, 18650 42nd Ave S, SeaTac
- Snack: 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 10 – August 1
Dick Thurnau Park Picnic Shelter #1, 11050 10th Ave SW, Seattle
- Snack: 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Glacier Middle School, 2450 S 142nd St, SeaTac
- Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Gregory Heights Elementary School, 16201 16th Ave SW, Burien
- Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Highline High School, 225 S 152nd St Burien
- Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
John Knox Presbyterian Church, 109 SW Normandy Road, Normandy Park
- Snack: 3:00-3:30 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday and Wednesday
- Duration: July 5 – July 31
Mount View Elementary School, 10811 12th Ave SW, Seattle
- Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Puget Sound Skills Center, 18010 8th Ave S, Burien
- Breakfast: 7:45-8:00 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Friday
- Duration: June 26 – July 14
Seola Gardens, 11215 5th Ave SW, Seattle
- Snack: 2:00-2:30 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Thursday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Steve Cox Memorial Park, 1321 SW 102nd St, Seattle
- Snack: 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- Days Available: Monday to Friday
- Duration: July 5 – August 1
Meal times are subject to change.
For more sites offering free meals, visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids or FreeSummerMeals.org.
Families can also text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 and call 1-866-348-6479 or en Español 1-877-842-6273.
Absolutely wonderful for kids. NO kid should be hungry!