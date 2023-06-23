Destination Des Moines will be hosting the Waterland Wheels Car Show (formally known as Wheels & Keels, but they won’t have boats this year) on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

Here’s what to expect:

Family- friendly

Free

Waterfront Venue

Food Trucks

Live Entertainment

Wine & Beer Garden

Awards & Prizes

Registration for showing cars is strongly recommended, and space is limited.

First-come-first-served.

$20 registration fee.

Registration forms and information are available at:

Car owners can fill out an online form at: https://form.jotform.com/231385618995168