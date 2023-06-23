Destination Des Moines will be hosting the Waterland Wheels Car Show (formally known as Wheels & Keels, but they won’t have boats this year) on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.
Here’s what to expect:
- Family- friendly
- Free
- Waterfront Venue
- Food Trucks
- Live Entertainment
- Wine & Beer Garden
- Awards & Prizes
Registration for showing cars is strongly recommended, and space is limited.
First-come-first-served.
$20 registration fee.
Registration forms and information are available at:
https://www.destinationdesmoines.org/carshow
Car owners can fill out an online form at: https://form.jotform.com/231385618995168
