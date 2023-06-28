The Burien UFO Festival (“BUFO”) will be crashing back to its glorious olde form in Olde Burien on Friday night, Aug. 4, 2023, and it looks like it will again be ‘out of this world.’

And yes, it’s time for full disclosure…

From 4 – 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 on SW 152nd Street between Ambaum & 10th Ave SW, you can expect great live music (Nitewave!), guest speakers, costume contests, a giant UFO Bouncy House for kids & adults and much more.

Guest Speakers:

Shanelle Schanz , granddaughter of Kenneth Arnold, who had what is considered to be one of the first major “flying saucer” sightings on June 24, 1947, and wrote the book “The Coming of the Saucers,” which Shanz has updated.

Live Music

Live music by: “ Nitewave “!

“! Plus Local Musicians: Ryan Burns & Jacques Willis.

Vendors/Food Trucks/Giant UFO Bouncy House and more.

Olde Burien (SW 152nd Street from Ambaum to 10th Ave SW) will be shut down for the largest event to hit Burien in years…or ever!

Film Contest with $5,000 in Prizes

Enter to win up to $5,000 dollars by making a 5 to 7 minute short film – yes you can even make it on your Smartphone if you want.

Simple rules:

Highlight one of Burien’s 19 neighborhoods in any creative way you can imagine combined with any aspect of the Maury Island Incident. You can even pull from the Burien cult movie called “The Maury Island Incident” (link sent once you enter).

You can use any source you can find out of books like “The Coming of the Saucers” by Kenneth Arnold or “Maury Island UFO Incident” by Charlette Lefevre, or anything you can find on the internet about the Maury Island Incident.

Join in the fun and help raise Burien neighborhood awareness.

Deadline for entry into Film Contest is July 15, 2023 at Midnight.

Click below for more info or to enter:

Event Features and Contest Awards:

Best Man/Woman In Black: 1st, 2nd, & 3rd prizes

Best Alien-Individual: 1st, 2nd, & 3rd prizes

Best Alien-Team (meaning more than one person)

Best Pet Alien: 1st, 2nd, & 3rd prizes

Burien Neighborhood UFO Art Exhibit

Face Painting

Live Mural Painting

Giant UFO Bouncy House for kids and adults

DJ Lucky Strike

Aliens/Men In Black Sightings in Burien?

Keep your eyes out around B-Town also, as a “crashed” Flying Saucer has been spotted, along with alleged aliens and Men In Black in pursuit.

The latest sighting happened outside Huckleberry Square restaurant on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023:

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed for this fun event – please email Shelli at [email protected] for details.

Get Invited to the Welcome Gala

Sign up to get notified for the exclusive Burien Men/Woman In Black BMB Gala – email [email protected] for details.

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BurienUF0Festival