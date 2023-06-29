Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest, coming to Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Tickets are just $45, so click here to learn more and purchase your tickets*.

Music will blast off at 11 a.m. that Saturday for this annual local fundraiser on Poverty Bay in Des Moines.

100% of the net proceeds from this amazing live, all-day outdoor concert will go towards the causes supported by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park.

*Must be 21+

2023 Blues Lineup

Kenny James Miller Band

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Too Slim &

The Taildraggers

1:30 – 3 p.m.

Johnny Wheels &

The Swamp Donkeys

3:30 – 5 p.m.

Rick Estrin &

The Nightcats

5:30 – 7 p.m.