Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest, coming to Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Tickets are just $45, so click here to learn more and purchase your tickets*.
Music will blast off at 11 a.m. that Saturday for this annual local fundraiser on Poverty Bay in Des Moines.
100% of the net proceeds from this amazing live, all-day outdoor concert will go towards the causes supported by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park.
Tickets and more info at:
www.DrinkToMusic.org
*Must be 21+
Recent Comments