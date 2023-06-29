Destination Des Moines is inviting all to come join in the fun and participate in the 2023 Waterland Festival Parades – Jr. & Grand Parade – on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
It’s FREE!
Here are some ideas and links for signing up:
Grande Parade:
- Decorate or make a small float with your car, truck, boat, trailer, electric bike, scooter, Segway, or golf cart.
- Show off your club or team, or promote your business in a fun way!
- Grande Sign up:
https://tinyurl.com/2023waterlandparade
Jr. Parade:
- Kids can build a mini float to pull behind them at the Saturday Kids Event.
- They can wear a favorite costume, simply just march along, put on rollerskates, or decorate a bike, scooter, stroller, hot wheel, or wagon, too!
- JR Sign up:
