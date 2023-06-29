Destination Des Moines is inviting all to come join in the fun and participate in the 2023 Waterland Festival Parades – Jr. & Grand Parade – on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

It’s FREE!

Here are some ideas and links for signing up:

Grande Parade:

Decorate or make a small float with your car, truck, boat, trailer, electric bike, scooter, Segway, or golf cart.

Show off your club or team, or promote your business in a fun way!

Grande Sign up:

Jr. Parade:

Kids can build a mini float to pull behind them at the Saturday Kids Event.

They can wear a favorite costume, simply just march along, put on rollerskates, or decorate a bike, scooter, stroller, hot wheel, or wagon, too!

JR Sign up: