SAVE THE DATE : Casa Italiana’s ‘Ferragosto Festa’ celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Casa is again putting on a grande Ferragosto Festa, and will have food booths, community merch tables, live entertainment, a raffle, games, and a wine & beer garden.

Speaking of raffles…

GET YOUR FERRAGOSTO RAFFLE TICKETS NOW AT THE CASA CAFFE!

$10 for six raffle tickets.

$1000’s in raffle prizes, including:

Seattle Kraken club hockey seats

Tons of gift cards and baskets

A very special Casa Italiana lunch package for you and 10 friends

Visit their website for a complete (and growing) list of all the fun prizes you could win:

WHEN: Aug. 12, 2023, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center is located at 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168:

