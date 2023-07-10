Destination Des Moines hosted the Waterland Wheels Car Show (formally known as Wheels & Keels) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the north parking lot of the Des Moines Marina.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together to enjoy a display of classic cars, the summer sun, and the beautiful Des Moines Marina,” organizers said.

In addition to a bunch of classic rides, there was live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and a beer & wine garden.

Photographer David Rosen captured these great photos:

