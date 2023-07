Kids can enjoy free Bouncy Houses, a Petting Zoo, entertainment by The Harmonica Pocket, make a pull-behind wooden hydroplane and a Parade Float at Des Moines Beach Park from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Also, kids can be in the Jr. Parade that starts at the Red Robin at 5:45 p.m.!

It’s all part of the Waterland ‘Pirates Cove’ Day event.