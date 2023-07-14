The Wastemobile is coming to Midway Elementary in Des Moines the weekend of July 21–23, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Residents will be allowed to bring:

Automobile batteries (up to 5)

Batteries (lead-acid, alkaline, button, rechargeable)

Cleaners

Fluorescent light: (up to 10 per venhicle

Gasoline, motor oil, and antifreeze (25-gallon limit)

Mercury products

Oil-based paint

Paint thinner or other solvents

Pesticides

Propane tanks (up to 5-gallon size)

NOT ALLOWED:

Appliances

Asbestos

Computers

Empty containers

Explosives

Latex or water-based paint

Medicines

Sharps

Tires

TVs

Midway Elementary is located at 22447 24th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198: