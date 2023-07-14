The Wastemobile is coming to Midway Elementary in Des Moines the weekend of July 21–23, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Residents will be allowed to bring:

  • Automobile batteries (up to 5)
  • Batteries (lead-acid, alkaline, button, rechargeable)
  • Cleaners
  • Fluorescent light: (up to 10 per venhicle
  • Gasoline, motor oil, and antifreeze (25-gallon limit)
  • Mercury products
  • Oil-based paint
  • Paint thinner or other solvents
  • Pesticides
  • Propane tanks (up to 5-gallon size)

NOT ALLOWED:

  • Appliances
  • Asbestos
  • Computers
  • Empty containers
  • Explosives
  • Latex or water-based paint
  • Medicines
  • Sharps
  • Tires
  • TVs

Midway Elementary is located at 22447 24th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198: