The Wastemobile is coming to Midway Elementary in Des Moines the weekend of July 21–23, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Residents will be allowed to bring:
- Automobile batteries (up to 5)
- Batteries (lead-acid, alkaline, button, rechargeable)
- Cleaners
- Fluorescent light: (up to 10 per venhicle
- Gasoline, motor oil, and antifreeze (25-gallon limit)
- Mercury products
- Oil-based paint
- Paint thinner or other solvents
- Pesticides
- Propane tanks (up to 5-gallon size)
NOT ALLOWED:
- Appliances
- Asbestos
- Computers
- Empty containers
- Explosives
- Latex or water-based paint
- Medicines
- Sharps
- Tires
- TVs
Midway Elementary is located at 22447 24th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198:
