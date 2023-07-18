The Destination Des Moines Waterland Children’s Festival is a FREE and exciting family attraction with activities designed to entertain and engage children of all ages, and it will be held this Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park.

Festival highlights include:

Topsy Turvy Bouncy Houses and Interactive Games: Children can enjoy the thrill of bouncing and playing in inflatable bouncy houses. Additionally, there will be interactive games that encourage active participation and friendly competition.

Old McDebbie's Petting Zoo: Kids will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with friendly farm animals at Old McDebbie's Petting Zoo. This hands-on experience allows children to learn about and interact with different animals in a safe and supervised environment.

The Harmonica Pocket Performances: The Harmonica Pocket, an internationally known musician performs family-friendly tunes, will entertain the audience with their performances at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Children can enjoy live music, singing, and dancing, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.

Art Designs to Color: There will be art designs for children to color and unleash their creativity. This activity allows kids to express themselves artistically and take home their unique creations.

Wooden Pull-Behind Hydroplanes built by the Des Moines Yacht Club and Wesley Des Moines Wood Shop gives kids the opportunity to decorate and take home their own wooden pull-behind hydroplane. The hydroplanes will be featured in the Waterland Jr. Parade, where children can proudly show off their creations. And construct and decorate your own Cardboard Float for the Waterland Jr. Parade with amazing fun paints and stickers to participate in the Waterland Jr. Parade. Floats and hydroplanes will be transported to the Parade line-up at the Red Robin.

The Parade begins at the Red Robin parking lot and travels northbound on Marine View Drive S. to the Dollar Tree parking lot. Line-up begins at 5 pm and the Parade starts at 5:45 pm. The Red Robin mascot, an antique Fire Truck and a real Hydroplane will lead the fun! Sign up for the Jr Parade here: https://form.jotform.com/231415011388044 . Parade signs up Forms will also be available at the Festival!

Balloons all day will be provided by Red Robin Restaurant: The festival will provide lots of balloons, courtesy of Red Robin. Children can enjoy the vibrant colors and playful nature of balloons, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.

Food and Drinks: Destination Des Moines with provide food and drink vendors at the Children's Festival, and additional great food trucks and vendors will be present at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market from 10 am-2 pm!

Please tell all of your friends to join you at the FREE and FUN Des Moines Waterland Children’s Festival sponsored by Destination Des Moines, Des Moines Legacy Foundation, Des Moines Normandy Park Rotary Club, Des Moines Yacht Club and Wesley Des Moines Wood Shop, Mt Rainier Pool, Red Robin, The Waterland Blog and Highline College Hospitality Students.

