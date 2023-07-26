On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting at the Safeway located at 21401 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines as Jeremiah N. O’Neal, 20.

Officials said that O’Neal died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered when he was shot in a car in the parking lot.

As we previously reported, shortly after 5 p.m., a victim vehicle was parked in the Safeway parking lot, occupied by one male and one female.

A suspect vehicle arrived with two unknown occupants, and both got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the male in the victim vehicle.

O’Neal was shot several times, and died at the scene.

Both suspects got back into their stolen vehicle and fled from the scene.

On Tuesday, July 25, Tukwila Police located the homicide suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and officers initiated a pursuit. The vehicle crashed and officers were able to take one male and one female into custody. A third male is still outstanding.