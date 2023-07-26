SPONSORED :

Great progress is being made on 30th Avenue, which will be the home for Sound Transit’s new Kent Des Moines Link station.

This station will feature a parking garage that holds 500 parking spaces.

The Kent Des Moines Station has brought significant change to the area for residents and businesses:

It will add a direct connection to Highline College, provide a wider road for travel, wider sidewalks for pedestrians and additional street parking.

The Kent Des Moines Station will also bring affordable housing, jobs and community spaces to community members of a wide range of incomes.

Below is video showing the progress of construction at the site:

For more information, click here.