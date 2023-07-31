By Scott Schaefer

Prior to South King Media, my career included working as a TV Writer/Director/Producer for over 20 years, with stints at “Almost Live!“, “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Sightings,” “Penn & Teller:Bullsh*t!“, “Bill Nye the Science Guy” and many other shows.

Heck, somehow I ended up winning 6 Northwest and 3 National Emmy Awards for my work on “Almost Live!” and “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

As part of my TV life in the early 1990s, I transitioned from two distinctly different productions – from working in Hollywood as a Field Director on the syndicated UFO/paranormal show “Sightings” (directing segments on cattle mutilations, Travis Walton and more) to working as Senior Writer in Seattle at my old “Almost Live!” pal’s “Bill Nye the Science Guy” edutainment show (writing entertaining segments based on pure science for kids).

This was a conflicted time to say the least, as after spiraling deep down the UFO rabbit hole (and becoming a believer), I then returned to Seattle to work on a purely scientific show hosted by a hardcore skeptic who often extolled the Carl Sagan edict: “extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.“

Needless to say, it wasn’t always prudent for me to bring up the topic of UFOs or the paranormal with my skeptical science guy friend Bill Nye.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, I will be speaking about these experiences and more at the “Flying Saucer Party” in Chehalis.

It may be interesting, but will it be extraordinary? (WARNING: this will be my first presentation on this topic, so wish me luck…)

Scott Schaefer

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023: 3 p.m.

City Farm Chehalis, 456 N. Market Blvd

“Scott Schaefer went from skeptic to believer to skeptic again as he worked on two different TV shows in the early 1990s: the paranormal/UFO show “Sightings” and the scientific educational show “Bill Nye The Science Guy.” “He will share his journey, along with some encounters with the unexplainable, his clashes with Bill Nye, and his current views on UFOs.”