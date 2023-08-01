Des Moines’ 2023 Summer Concert Series continues this Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023, with Birch Pereira and the Jin Joints at Des Moines Beach Park.

This free outdoor live music event will start at 7 p.m.

These weekly concerts – which continue through Aug. 23 – are sponsored by the Community Arts and Festivals and The Des Moines Arts Commission,

And don’t forget:

Breakwater Bar is open from 6–8 p.m., and brought to you by the Community Arts and Festivals.Ages 21+ ONLYPhoto ID required at entry.

And…

Food Trucks! Brought to you by Washington State Food Truck Association

