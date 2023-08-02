The City of Des Moines is updating its Comprehensive Plan, and is seeking input from residents, recreation groups, property owners, community groups and other stakeholders.

The city said that feedback “will form a broad and public conversation about the city’s growth and development.

“It is important the City hears from as many interested people as possible…that means you!”

The Comprehensive Plan describes how Des Moines will continue to provide necessary facilities and services to accommodate job and population growth. The plan also describes the kind of community Des Moines wants to become, as envisioned by those who live, work, recreate and visit the City.

Visit the project website at https://imaginedesmoines2044.com for up-to- date announcements and information!

Email your comments to [email protected]

