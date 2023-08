Des Moines Parks & Recreation’s ‘Touch-A-Truck’ will be held this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Steve J. Underwood Park, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This is a free event for kids of all ages.

“Climb into the cab and chat with real-life drivers of all different kinds of vehicles!”

Underwood Park is located at 21800 20th Ave South: