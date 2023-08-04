SPONSORED :

Get ready to have your minds probed with wonder and excitement as the highly-anticipated Burien UFO Festival (BUFO) makes its triumphant return and descends on Olde Burien this Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 4 – 11 p.m.!

It’s time to buckle up and prepare for a cosmic block party on SW 152nd Street filled with interstellar fun, all while keeping an eye on the skies for any potential close encounters of the quirky kind.

UFO/UAP enthusiasts and Earthlings alike will be flocking to the heart of Olde Burien to immerse themselves in a galaxy of thrilling activities and extraterrestrial delights.

The festival promises to be an electrifying event, blending the mystery of UFOs/UAPs (and Men/Women In Black) with a dash of humor, a pinch of intergalactic charm, great live music, food, contests, speakers and more.

From 4 p.m on, Olde Burien will be pulsating with an array of “out-of-this-world” attractions for your whole family of aliens:

There will be lots of engaging family activities including face-painting, a giant UFO bouncy house/slide combo, and a photo booth.

Art and Crafts Vendors, including Burien Arts, which will be providing mysterious alien craft-making opportunities that will include lots of hands-on creative fun.

Witness an alien invasion of food trucks serving up delectable dishes that are sure to probe your taste buds with delight.

Hear expert speakers talk about UFOs/UAPs and history at the Highline Heritage Museum – including experts on “The Maury Island Incident,” Art Bell and even the granddaughter of Ken Arnold, starting at 3:30 p.m.:

Costume Contest with Cash Prizes

For those who dare to go beyond the ordinary, the festival will also offer cash prizes in a Costume Contest, inviting visitors to dress as their favorite aliens, Men/Women In Black, or any other unearthly beings. The best-dressed space voyagers will win stellar prizes and the honor of being the most fashionable beings in the B-Town cosmos.

The 2023 Burien UFO Costume Contest will have some EXTRA STAR POWER as legendary DJ Marco Collins joins Burien’s DJ Lucky Strike to spin the soundtrack and provide commentary for contestants walking the catwalk.

Trophy, Cash Prizes, and Gift Certificates will be awarded in six categories:

Most Convincing Man In Black (MIB)

Extraterrestrial Excellence – Most Creative Alien

Most Likely to be Abducted – Best team (two or more)

Out of this World – Kids

Galactic Good Dog – Pets

And Crowd Favorite!

Rock the Night to Nite Wave Starting at 9 p.m.

Don’t forget to abduct your dancing shoes as the festival will feature the amazing 80s tribute band Nite Wave, starting at 9 p.m. with otherworldly 80s grooves and dancing under the shimmering stars. Unleash your inner alien and let loose on the dance floor as you boogie down like never before!

So mark your calendars, Earthlings – this Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, prepare for an unforgettable experience at BUFO. It’s the perfect chance to indulge in some cosmic fun, embrace the unknown, and celebrate the curious fascination we all share for those things that go “bump” in the night.

Remember, the truth is out there…and it’s waiting for you at the Burien UFO Festival!

BUFO will crash land on SW 152nd Street between 10th Ave SW & Ambaum Blvd. SW in Olde Burien: