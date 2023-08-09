Celebrate National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 6 – 12) with “Gwendolyn” the Dairy Cow at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is open every Saturday at the Des Moines Marina north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 30. Grab a cup of coffee and spend the morning shopping and visiting with vendors.

They are celebrating this Saturday and will have “Gwendolyn” the Dairy Cow visiting, along with free giveaways, gardening info, kids games and more.

Farmers markets across King County are at their most vibrant as we head into the last push of summer and then fall harvest season.

August is prime time for vegetable variety and summer’s finest produce.

Farmers Market Week, Aug. 6-12, is a great reason to get to a market and support local farmers and growers.You’re never far from farm-fresh food in King County.

Many markets offer SNAP/EBT matching through the SNAP Market Match program, and you can make the most of your visit by shopping early for greater selection.

The Sound views from the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market alongside the marina can’t be beat.